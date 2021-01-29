Back to Business at a Successful Mid-Winter Conference for CCA
ARVADA, Colo.- Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s (CCA) 2021 Mid-Winter Conference was a great success for re-engaging CCA members and industry stakeholders. Unlike in years past, the event was condensed to a jam-packed afternoon, however, the 250 attendees were able to participate in policy discussions, critical agency and specialists updates, and committee meetings in a redesigned manner. Producers proved their commitment to conducting the necessary business of the industry and engaged in the event from all across the state.
The event kicked off with CCA’s ten steering committee meetings, which help establish the organization’s policies and stance on a wide range of legislative and regulatory topics that impact Colorado’s beef industry. In a year that is projected to bring new challenges and opportunities, these committee discussions were essential to keeping producers updated on the issues throughout Colorado.
Following the committee meetings and updates, CCA hosted its Business Session where the membership passed a policy that acknowledges the U.S. cattle industry is the most sustainable production system in the world with the lowest carbon footprint per pound and vast ecosystems that are dependent upon cattle for proper health; all the while producing 20 percent of the world’s beef with only 6 percent of the world’s cattle. To empower the science and industry accomplishments that benefit climate, the passed policy seeks to communicate goals and objectives reflective of the beef industry’s past performance and future advancements. To this extent, this policy communicates that the Colorado beef industry will be able to achieve climate neutrality by 2040.
After the Business Session, Janie VanWinkle gave her presidential update, where she emphasized the importance of engagement and encouraged attendees to take a three-pronged approach: engage with trade associations, engage with those outside the agricultural community, and engage with consumers. “Now is the time to ensure that our collective voices are heard,” said VanWinkle. “Many new challenges and opportunities have arisen in the past year, but by telling our collective beef industry stories and engaging with others, Colorado producers will be well-equipped to propel our industry forward in the upcoming year.”
The meeting wrapped up with several, brief award presentations. Each awardee will receive formal recognition at CCA’s 2021 Annual Convention in June. This successful event would not be possible without members, industry stakeholders, and sponsors’ involvement. In particular, thanks to ANB Bank, Bank of Colorado, Colorado Beef Council, Colorado Serum Company, Corteva Agriscience, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding, Harsh International, Merck Animal Health, Rocky Mountain Financial Group, and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association. CCA thanks all those who tuned into the event to engage in the grassroots policy process that is so important to ensuring agriculture’s success in Colorado.
