Alwin “Al” E. Branson…August 21, 1939 – January 27, 2021
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Alwin E. Branson, affectionately known to his family and friends as Al will be held at a later date.
Per Al’s request cremation will take place.
Al was born on August 21, 1939 at Denver, Colorado to Roland and Bertha (VanMeter) Branson and passed away on January 27, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother LaRon Branson.
Al is survived by his wife, Ann Branson of the family home in Lamar; children, Daniel A. Branson of Minneapolis, MN, David A. Branson of Maine and Renell Branson of Western Colorado as well as many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado either direct or in card of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
