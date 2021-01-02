2nd Annual 5K Run/Walk for Mental Illness
This second annual fundraiser, Speak Up about the Silent Illness, sponsored by the Anthony W. LaTour Memorial fund, is set for Saturday, February 27th from 9am to Noon beginning at the downtown Lamar Pocket Park.
The $25 registration fee, if paid by January 31st, places your order for a commemorative tee shirt. Free food and beverages and live music during the event. Registration starts at 8am. Donations may be made to: Anthony W. LaTour Memorial Fund, 807 South 13th Street, Apt C., through GN Bank in Lamar.
