2020 Year in Review – July
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2021 | Comments 0
Trustees Working to Develop New Housing in Granada
Lengthy discussion was held by the Granada Trustees during their July 8th meeting on a need for surveyed roads and property in town based on potential future business developments in the community as well as a small housing project. The Trustees held a workshop on July 6th with a developer as well as SECED Executive Director, Stephanie Gonzales on the project which provides tax rebates for housing developers and an opportunity for participating residents to eventually transition from renters to owners after a period of years. The houses discussed would be in the $150,000 to $180,000 bracket, ranging from 900 to 1,400 square feet with add-on capability. The developer requested that there be one central property owner, Granada, to handle the transactions. The Trustees are seeking available properties in the community to present to the developers by early August.
CDPHE Amends Safer-At-Home Public Health Order for Pro Sports and Bar Closings
DENVER, July 1, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released an amended Public Health Order 20-28 for the Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors phase. The order is effective until July 30.
“We have started to see an increase in cases and are making every effort to prevent transmission of this virus,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. “Bars are more likely to have people congregating and mingling in close proximity, and for longer duration. We have updated the public health order to limit the operation of bars and other alcohol establishments to be in line with our current level of disease transmission.”
Prowers County Public Health and Environment, as of June 30th, announced a cumulative total of 23 COVID cases with only two hospitalizations and zero deaths. Other totals in southeast Colorado are as follows: Baca-14, Bent-4, Cheyenne-5, Crowley-70, Kit Carson-33, Las Animas-9, Otero-22, Prowers-23, Kiowa-0.
Council Begins Progress on Main Café Rehab-Sidewalks and Stage
The City of Lamar’s Redevelopment Authority approved the Department of Local Affairs REDI Grant application for $122,010 to begin rehabilitating the Main Street Café in Lamar. The city will hire an architectural consultant for the comprehensive plan which includes engineers for the building’s structure as well as plumbing and electrical needs. The city will use funds from the 2020 LRA budget to provide the $61,005 50/50 match required by the grant. The Main Café closed its doors as a restaurant in the mid-1990s and has been vacant ever since. The project’s start and end date note the project must be completed no later than June 30, 2022. The city council approved the application during its portion of the July 27th meeting.
COVID Concerns Cancels State Fair Parade
The Annual Colorado State Fair Parade, themed “A Walk on the Wild Side” set to take place Saturday, August 29th has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Colorado State Fair Parade is one of the oldest parades in Colorado and is coordinated by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and its State Fair Parade Committee. In all of its years, it has not been cancelled.
“After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s parade,” says Steve Shirley, Chairman of the State Fair Parade Committee, “but the safety of our community comes first.”
LUB Notes Annual Meter/Customer Count, Welcomes Stagner as New Board Member
Roger Stagner, former Lamar Mayor, became the newest Lamar Utility Board member this past Tuesday, July 14th, filling a vacancy that had been left open. Stagner previously served on the board for ten years, acting as the City of Lamar’s liaison through his position as mayor. Jay Brooke, who has been a board member for less than a year, also filling an earlier vacancy, was re-appointed by the city council for a full term. As required by the board’s by-laws, a reorganization vote was taken for chair, vice-chair, superintendent, attorney and check signing authorization. The only change was to vote Jay Brooke as vice-chair of the board.
Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, told the board that a head count of customer meters is taken every May. This past month there were 5,734 meters connected for 4,034 customers. The high point occurred with 5,863 meters in 2003 with the lowest number recorded in 2015 at 5,594. Since then, the utility has gained 140 connected meters.
RV Storage Facility Making Progress
Demolition work has begun on the property at 700 East Parmenter Street in Lamar, the site for a future RV and boat storage area. The Lamar City Council was approached this past January by Ivor Hill, a real estate developer from Pueblo who was purchasing the property that came with three abandoned buildings on the corner lot. Hill, at the time, said he was waiting for a potential lien on the property to be resolved and was awaiting test results for any hazardous materials in the structures.
Hill said he initially planned for his project in the vicinity of John Martin Reservoir in Bent County, but after determining there wasn’t any infrastructure in place that could benefit his project, he decided on Lamar.
The actual development will be approximately 4.5-acres and include several hundred storage units along with approximately 50 indoor and canopied areas for boat and RV coverage. There will be an area for washing the boats and RV’s as well as a dump station. The entire development will be fenced with high security metal fencing incorporating anti-climb devise as well as electronic gates.
