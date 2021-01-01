2020 Year in Review – April
Changes in Granada Municipal Line-Up, Trustees Approve Property Price
The town of Granada has a new mayor and two new Trustees following Tuesday’s non-election in the community this past April 7th. A non-election in that the number of open seats on the board were matched by the number of candidates, essentially ending the need for a municipal ballot.
Argie Thrall, Jr. replaced Glenn Otto as Mayor for a two-year term as Otto declined to run for office. Thomas Sanchez will remain on the board for a four-year term as will new Trustees Tyndan Marquez and Sergio Sigala. They were sworn in by Granada Town Clerk, Jackie Malone during the monthly meeting this past Wednesday.
Changes in Prowers County Commodity Distribution for April 14th
Due to the impact of COVID-19 in our communities, the Commodity Foods Distribution will still be held at 8am on Tuesday, April 14th, but with some safeguards for everyone’s health and protection.
Darren Glover, TEFAP Coordinator for Prowers County has stated that in April, all sites will have drive-up distribution only. NO Walk-Ups will be allowed due to social distancing requirements. Each individual will not be required to sign for their boxes, but must still show a picture ID beforehand. This includes the Senior Box at the Lamar Distribution; a picture ID will be required.
City Council Conducts Video-Zoom Meeting
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority and Lamar City Council conducted their regular meetings via Zoom telephone and facebook video connections this Monday evening, April 13th.
The council adopted Resolution No. 20-04-01 as well as No. 20-04-02 pertaining to measures taken to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. The first resolution allows for the conduct of all city public meetings to be held by electronic means as a way of maintaining safe, social distancing. The second resolution is a Declaration of State of Emergency in the City of Lamar due to COVID-19. The declaration ensures that all units of government maintain the ability and option to any emergency funding from FEMA or other aid that would become available.
Lance Clark took his oath of office as City Attorney, administered by Judge Lane Porter. Clark is replacing Garth Nieschburg and is employed at the Steerman Law Offices in Lamar. Clark’s first charge of duties will be to rework a council motion, initiated by Mayor Kirk Crespin, which is a hardship deferral sales tax program. It would be a sales tax deferral which would assist those local businesses impacted by the state of emergency measures in Colorado, requesting non-essential businesses to remain closed. Sales Tax payments for March, April and May may be deferred until the end of the year, with no penalties or interest, if they are paid off before the year ends. Clark will have a resolution for consideration at the next council meeting.
More Municipal Shutdowns Due to Pandemic
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority tabled making a $14,600 payment to Max Hotel LLC under an earlier URA agreement, pending additional information regarding the nature of the amount that was submitted to the Authority. The Authority, during its April 27th meeting voted to approve payment of bills for Lamar Rotary Club Dues in the amount of $92.
The Lamar City Council noting that due to the continued response to COVID-19 across the country and the state, decided to cancel or postpone several future events until the city, state and county has a better idea of how the new Safer at Home resolution enacted by Governor Polis will fare. A gradual easing of some of the restrictions will begin to go in effect on May 1st with more phased in through the month as health conditions warrant. The council cancelled the monthly informal breakfast held the first Wednesday of each month and noted the Lamar Chamber of Commerce has cancelled Lamar Days activities and the May 16th parade. The chamber is discussing several alternative events for a later date and will have an announcement to that effect in the near future. City Administrator, Steve Kil, said he’d check to see if May 21st is still viable for a ribbon cutting at the Lamar Airport and the Shriner’s annual Memorial Circus is, in all likelihood, cancelled for the year.
County Planning Commission Approves Granada Subdivision Exemption Request
The Prowers County Planning Commission, meeting April 4th via teleconference due to COVID-19 safety protocols, approved the review of a subdivision exemption requested by the town of Granada, represented by Granada Mayor, Glenn Otto.
Area businessman, Curtis Tempel, approached the Granada Trustees several months ago, with his proposal to establish a privately owned meat packing plant in the community. His request for the needed site, about 15 acres, was brought before the Planning Commission for its approval by Mayor Otto. That approval will subdivide the acreage located in A-3 Fragile Land District, NE ¼, Sec. 14-Township 23-Range 44. Mayor Otto explained that the land is city property located outside the city border, with the exception of an area owned by Jensen Farms and will be annexed into the city’s boundaries. Otto requested approval to subdivide the 15 acres for the business site which is on the southside of CR. FF and the east side of the small road leading to the Jensen housing project.
