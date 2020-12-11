Winter Wx Advisory for SE Colorado

| Dec 11, 2020 | Comments 0

 

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Pueblo CO
603 PM MST Fri Dec 11 2020

Pueblo Vicinity/Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet-La Junta Vicinity/Otero County-Eastern Las Animas County-
Eastern Kiowa County-Las Animas Vicinity/Bent County-Lamar Vicinity/Prowers County-Springfield Vicinity/Baca County-
603 PM MST Fri Dec 11 2020

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY
TO 2 PM MST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Eastern Las Animas, Baca
and Eastern Kiowa Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Saturday to 2 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Filed Under: EnvironmentFeaturedHot TopicsMedia ReleasePublic SafetyTransportationWeather

Tags:

About the Author: