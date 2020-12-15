Raymond J. Baca…April 9, 1938 – December 14, 2020
A mass of Christian burial for former longtime Hartman resident currently of Lamar, Raymond J. Baca will be held at 10:00AM on December 22, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Hartman Cemetery.
Visitation for Raymond will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Raymond was born on April 9, 1938 at Pintada, New Mexico to Antonio S. and Elvira E. (Esquibel) Baca and passed away on December 14, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcelina Baca, his parents and five siblings, Lupe, Freddy, Clorinda, Mary and Domingo.
Raymond is survived by his son, Granfe Baca of Lamar; step-daughter, Mary Alice Lucero of Lamar; siblings, Polly Maestas of Colorado Springs, CO, Terry Venegas of Hartman, CO, Josie Vasquez of Grants, NM, Karen (Alfred) Adame of Bristol, CO, Willie (Magdalena) Baca of Mexico and Joe (Alice) Baca of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or American Diabetes Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
