Prowers County Public Health & Environment COVID-19 Update
Russ Baldwin | Dec 09, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County is still listed as Level Red by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment as of December 9, 2020 with 815 cumulative cases and 29 hospitalizations and 15 deaths reported. Those 15 deaths are for those people who tested positive for COVID-19.
The county’s positivity rate is 21.68% which is down from 25.44% as of November 29th. From November 22 to November 28th, Prowers County residents had 665 tests.
Over the past seven days, between December 1 and December 8, 2020 there have been 131 new covid cases.
The two age groups with the highest reported cases are those from 30-39 and from 60-69 years of age.
There is a new Public Health Order which can be found at covid19.colorado.gov. The major changes to the previous order are as follows:
- Section II.D.j, E.j, F.j, and G.j: repealed houses of worship and life rites sectors
- Section II.F.k: authorized educational indoor settings, such as museums, to operate at 25% not to exceed 25 people per room in Level Red
- Section III.L: repealed houses of worship and life rites sectors
- Section IV.Q: removed pastoral services as regulated through the personal services sector
- Appendix A: amended critical services to include houses of worship and associated ceremonies, such as weddings
- Appendix H: clarified that bars operating only curbside pickup, takeout and delivery are not required to sell food
- Prowers County school districts are currently attending in person. Please stay in contact with your school district for the most up to date information. For more specifics check here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
- CHSAA has delayed the start of Season B, C and D sports. Stay in touch with your school for the latest update. The state will have to approve a variance to allow these seasons to start.
Read more here: https://chsaanow.com/2020-12-07/season-b-sports-delayed-as-statewidecovid-cases-rise/.
- We anticipate vaccine being available to our frontline healthcare workers by the end of the year and to the general public around April or May. Things are changing rapidly so stay tuned for announcements.
Call 719-336-8721 with questions. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time!
