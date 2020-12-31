Prowers County Moves to Level Orange for Covid Lesser Restrictions
Russ Baldwin | Dec 31, 2020
EFFECTIVE Monday January 4, 2021, Prowers County will be moved to Orange on the dial!
The dial and specifics can be found at covid19.colorado.gov.
What changes will be most noticeable?
PERSONAL GATHERINGS: Up to 10 people from no more than 2 households
RESTAURANTS: INDOOR DINING IS BACK! 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is few-
er, Last call 10pm.
GYMS/FITNESS: 25% capacity or 25 people indoors, whichever is fewer
INDOOR EVENTS/ENTERTAINMENT (Bowling Alley/Movie Theater!): 25% or 50 people,
whichever is fewer
*This is fantastic news for our economy! Please continue to social distance, wash your hands,
wear your face covering, limit gatherings and stay home when you are sick!
VACCINE: The Tiers have been expanded to include those over the age of 70. We are holding
regular clinics. Stay tuned as we are moving down the priority list as vaccine is received. You
may be placed on a waitlist as we do not want to waste a single dose and have to use each vial
within a short timeframe. We will continue to put the word out as vaccine arrives! Thank you
for your patience! Colorado Deparrtment of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has a
nice website with further information: covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.
Call 336-8721 with questions
