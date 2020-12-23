Prowers County COVID-19 Update for December 23, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2020 | Comments 0
As of 5pm, December 22, 2020, Prowers County Public Health and Environment noted there had been 948 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported including 46 hospitalizations and 20 deaths for those who tested positive for COVID-19.
The two age groups showing the most significant numbers, approximately 140 reported cases are 30-39 and 60-69 years. The Positivity Rate is declining, now at 13.58% which is down from 18.03% from last week while the goal is still 5% or less. The metric is now at the Level Orange range although the county is still rated as Red-Severe Risk. The number of cases is also fewer, at 51, from December 15th to December 22nd.
