NWS-Pueblo 2020 Fall Weather Review & Precipitation Summary
Russ Baldwin | Dec 09, 2020 | Comments 0
The start of Meteorological Fall 2020 (September, October and November) was extremely warm, with Alamosa, Colorado Springs and Pueblo all setting new September and Fall record high temperatures, with a possible new Colorado September record high temperature of 108 degrees set in La Junta on September 6th. This record warmth was followed by record cold temperatures and record snowfall, as an unseasonably cold and strong storm system moved across the state September 8th through September 10th. Generally warm and dry conditions were experienced across the state through the rest of September, with a few minor fronts bringing a few days of slightly cooler temperatures to the region.
October of 2020 was another month of extremes across south central and southeast Colorado. The first half of the month saw extremely warm and mainly dry conditions statewide, with Colorado Springs (87F) and Pueblo (94F) both tying their respective record high monthly temperatures. This was followed by another round of record cold temperatures and record snowfall, as another unseasonably cold and strong storm system moved across the state October 25th through October 27th. This unseasonably cold system allowed Pueblo to also set its coldest October day on record, when the low temperature dropped to -8 degrees on October 26th.
November of 2020 started out very warm and dry across south central and southeast Colorado. The rest of the month saw ebbs and flows of temperatures, as a few passing weather systems brought some beneficial moisture to mainly the central and southwest mountains, along with some briefly cooler temperatures to the region, before warmer and drier conditions returned.
For the Fall of 2020 as a whole, above to well above normal temperatures were experienced across south central and southeast Colorado, save for pockets of at or below normal temperatures across portions of the Arkansas River Valley. As for precipitation, below to well below normal precipitation was experienced across most of south central and southeast Colorado, save for pockets of at and above normal precipitation across the San Luis Valley and mid Arkansas River Valley.
Year-to-Date Precipitation Comparison for towns in southeast Colorado up to December 9 from the first of each year.
|2020
|2019
|Walsh 5.4 SSW
|7.74
|11.59
|Springfield 0.5 NW
|6.63
|11.94
|McClave 4.0 W
|9.47
|9.57
|Eads 0.45 E
|5.29
|16.15
|Trinidad 0.7 N
|11.67
|15.10
|La Junta 0.2 NW
|7.73
|10.00
|Holly 0.1 ENE
|8.76
|16.49
|Lamar 2.9 S
|9.00
|13.06
|Granada 0.2 NE
|11.05
|12.11
|Wiley 0.3 S
|9.11
|15.80
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Environment • Featured • Water • Weather
About the Author: