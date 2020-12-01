Mary Madelyn Maestas…December 20, 1936 – October 22, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Mary Madelyn Maestas, affectionately known as Madelyn, will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Madelyn was born on December 20, 1936 at Del Norte, Colorado to Joseph and Isabell Marquez and passed away on October 22, 2020 at her home in Lamar at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Maestas; daughters, Geraldine “Jeri” Loveland and Freida Johnson; her parents and her siblings, Tillie Romero, Louise Sorlia, Stella Marquez, Frank Marquez and Ben Marquez.
Madelyn is survived by her children, Gerald (Brenda) Maestas of McClave, CO and Andy Maestas of Lamar, CO; grandchildren, Tim (Marsha) Johnson of Marshall, IA, Carlos (Ashley) Johnson of El Paso, TX, Jayson (Lisa) Loveland of Lamar, CO, Jeremy Loveland of Springfield, CO, Kayce (Candi) Loveland of Pittsburgh, KS, Jennifer Maestas of Lamar, Co and Nathan Maestas of McClave, CO; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Madelyn Maestas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
