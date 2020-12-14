Luis Carlos Yanez…December 11, 2020
A memorial service for lifelong Granada resident, Luis Carlos Yanez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the St Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Soosai as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Inurnment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada.
Per Luis’ request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing.
Luis was born on December 7, 1996 at Lamar, Colorado to Luis Yanez Rojas and Ma Marcela Esquivel and passed away on December 11, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 24.
He is preceded in death by his grandma, Beatriz Rojas Abuela and his uncle, German Esquivel.
Luis is survived by his parents, Luis and Ma Marcela Yanez of the family home in Granada; sister, Karen Yanez Esquivel; maternal grandparents, Socorro Luna Ramos and Jesus Esquivel Martinez and paternal grandpa, Miguel Yanez Fajardo. He is also survived by six tios, five tias, numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Luis Carlos Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services for Luis will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
