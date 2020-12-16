LUB Wraps Up 2020 in Final Meeting of the Year
Russ Baldwin | Dec 16, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Utility Board held its final meeting of 2020 on December 15th by approving Resolution 20-12-05, adopting a modification to the Charter Appropriation Adjustment, an annual housekeeping action that establishes the adjustment for 2021, according to Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh.
Since 2009, a tariff entitled “Charter Appropriation Adjustment” allows the board to recover from its customers, the expense to the board associated with the annual appropriation of electric revenues which go into the City of Lamar’s General Fund.
The calculation is based on the annual budgeted CAA amount that becomes effective on January 1st following the December approval and the preceding 12 months of CAA energy sales from December 1 to November 30.
The City of Lamar approved Resolution 17-12-03 which authorizes the payment of $350,000 per year from the City’s General Fund to the LUB to reduce electric rates paid by Lamar Light and Power Customers. The $350,000 stems from a lawsuit filed against ARPA and the failed Lamar Repowering Project. The rate which becomes effective at the start of the new year is $0.0163 per kilowatt hour of energy used for all classes of customers.
Hourieh noted that sales of electricity through November 2020 were up approximately 1.76% when compared to that time frame in 2019. Residential sales were up approximately 4.48%, commercial/industrial sales were down approximately 0.75% and irrigation sales were up approximately 7.56%. The superintendent told the board Governor Polis has extended the executive order banning the imposition of reconnect and/or late fees for utility payments and it expires 30 days from December 3rd unless it is extended under a future executive order.
Purchase orders were approved by the board totaling $662,222.81 of which $645,959.81 was for the estimated power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority. Total orders amounted to $679,236.56. The board approved payment of bills totaling $173,244.95.
Hourieh told the board, regarding the demolition of the Lamar Repowering Project, a team from Jackson Demolition Group have been on site. And electric power to the north and south sides of the project have been disconnected and demolition work is expected to begin after the holidays. A case of power theft on West Beech Street in Lamar was reported to the Lamar Police Department when the tampering triggered the Light Plant’s AMI system and a crew found the meter had been removed.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Economy • Featured • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: