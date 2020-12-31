Logan Bender…May 10, 1995 – December 30, 2020
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Logan Bender will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Kurtis Klinghammer co-officiating. Visitation for Logan will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Lamar Christian Church.
Logan was born on May 10, 1995 at Lamar, Colorado to Curtis and Tera Bender and passed away on December 30, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 25.
He is preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Merle and Anita Hixson and Bill and Elsie Howland and paternal great-grandmother, Sara Bender.
Logan is survived by his parents, Curtis and Tera Bender of the family home in Lamar; sister, Haley (Fernando Carrillo) Bender of Lamar; nephew Aviel Carrillo of Lamar; maternal grandparents, Terry and Debbie Howland of Holly, CO; and paternal grandparents, Leland and Mary Lea Bender of Fresno, CA. He is also survived by his aunts Christi (Dean) Jagers of Lamar, Pam Bender of Fresno, CA, Tami (Katie Niemi) Howland of Chicago, IL and Trent (Desiree) Howland of Holly, CO and cousins, Rory and Bryce Niemi of Chicago, IL and Sydnee and Sierra Howland of Holly, CO as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
