Letter to the Editor: Will Be Dearly Missed
Russ Baldwin | Dec 05, 2020 | Comments 0
Many of you may not have heard that our community is losing two vital residents. Dr. Jim Smith and his wife Carrie will be leaving Lamar after the first of the year. As a fellow Rotarian with Dr. Smith I have seen firsthand their quiet generosity to our community, whether it is donating items from around the world for the Prowers Medical Center Foundation fund raising event or as a Rotarian participating in community events including pulling “Quackers” in parades, heading up our annual Ducky Dash, as well as setting up and participating in annual Rotary Kids Christmas and our annual 3rd grade dictionary presentations. There are many others I’m forgetting and sure I’m not aware of.
Dr. Smith also contributes outside of our community in many ways. He is in the Army Reserve and serves our country in many parts of the world providing care for our troops and local residents needing care.
The Smiths also have a medical mission in Haiti, which includes rounding up medical supplies and equipment that can no longer be used in US hospitals, recruiting medical teams to go, and donating their time and money to get these items and medical services to Haitians who so desperately need them.
Paying his expertise forward, he has been an adjunct instructor for Lamar Community College when his schedule allows, helping students with prerequisites for health care careers.
Carrie deserves a separate acknowledgement for her commitment to our community. There is no doubt that she lends her active support and advanced organizational skills in all the activities and events in which Dr. Smith participates. Carrie has the same “Rotarian heart” to serve others as her husband. She has been the Lamar swimming pool manager for years, truly a labor of love. And when it looked like the pool wouldn’t open this year, Carrie was able to adapt at a moment’s notice when the City was able to open the pool, finding staff and working with COVID protocol to keep users and employees safe. She pulled everyone together to make it happen. She has also been an active member of the PMC Foundation Board of Directors, assisting when and where necessary. I am sure that there are many things I am missing as I consider Carrie’s involvement in and commitment to Southeast Colorado.
I’m sure Prowers Medical Center’s decision to not renew his contract was a difficult one; however, community-minded employees are extremely hard to find and retain. Our loss will be another community’s gift and gain.
Dr. Jim and Carrie, you will be missed. Stay in touch, as we want to share in your next great adventure!
Yours in Rotary,
Rick Robbins
