Lamar Landmark Disappears (well not quite)
Russ Baldwin | Dec 16, 2020 | Comments 0
From Kirk Crespin, Mayor, City of Lamar via facebook
After many calls, discussions, and complaints from the City of Lamar, and its residents – I am happy to report that the Truck is finally gone!!!
During the last phase of construction on Main Street, a contractor damaged the light pole on the corner of Cedar and Main Street. For safety reasons, the contractor (not the City) used their truck to secure the damaged pole until their repair plans were approved by CDOT. After many calls, complaints, and discussions, the plans for the temporary fix were finally approved and the work began today. The temporary pole has been set and the work will (hopefully) be completed by Thursday.
We cannot express how happy we are to see this eyesore and hazard removed!
