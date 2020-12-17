Jose “Joe” B. Montoya…June 11, 1927 – December 16, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 17, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jose B. Montoya affectionately known to family and friends as Joe, will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Manuel Tamez officiating. Military honors for Joe will be held under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Joe was born on June 11, 1927 at Cuba, New Mexico to Jesus Maria and Rebecca (Segura) Montoya and passed away on December 16, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 93.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ofrecinia Montoya; his parents, children, Abel Montoya, Carmen Montoya and Demetrio Montoya, grandson Jesus Montoya and Demmy Montoya; great-grandchildren, Amanda Adame and Cody Montoya and his brother Paulino B. Montoya.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Mary Montoya of the family home in Lamar; grandchildren, Dorothy Montoya, Delores (August) Adame, Christina (John) Granados, Martin Montoya and Abel (Regina) Montoya and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Flora) Montoya of Lamar; sister, Mary Salazar of OR as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
