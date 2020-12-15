James Krieg…August 28, 1947 – December 12, 2020
Funeral Services for James Krieg will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be limited capacity. Interment will follow in the Hartman Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
James Glen Krieg was born on August 28, 1947 in Lamar, Colorado to Glen and Lucille (Weldon) Krieg. He passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on December 12, 2020 at the age of 73.
James worked on the oil rigs during his young life but later found himself farming and ranching. He was skilled in electrical and mechanic work. He enjoyed working outside in the yard, doing chores, and taking care of animals. James was always available and eager to help his family when they needed him. He was very much a MacGyver and could fix anything.
James is survived by his wife, Danna Krieg; children, Jammie (Justin) Brian, Tina Pepper, Daryl Blanchard, Kasey (Allison) Neugebauer, Cassidy (Angelica) Neugebauer, and Kole (Chelsea) Neugebauer, Kendra Neugebauer; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Glenena Skinner; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Lucille Krieg; late wife, Wanda Smith Krieg; and sister, Bonnie Murphy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
