Gary E. Neill…September 10, 1943 – December 3, 2020
A graveside memorial service for longtime Holly and Lamar, Colorado resident, Gary E. Neill will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Gary’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Gary was born on September 10, 1943 at Holly, Colorado to Fred and Sara (Claypool) Neill and passed away on December 3, 2020 at the UCHealth at Highlands Ranch, Colorado at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Brett Files and sister Sharon Neill.
Gary is survived by his wife, Ann Neill of the family home in Lamar, three children Shelli Huddleston, Janelle Oppliger and Heath Neill all of Lamar; grandchildren, Brenden Files, Shelbie (Garett) Walker, Morgan Neill, Kennadee Oppliger, Coby Oppliger and Chandler Oppliger and great grandson, Gavyn Neill. He is also survived by two sisters, Roseann Nichols of Lamar and Donna (Randall) Bridge as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
