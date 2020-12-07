Fidel Felan…February 7, 1958 – December 4, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Fidel Felan will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Fidel will be held from 9:00AM until 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Fidel was born on February 7, 1958 at Brownfield, Texas to Joe and Rose (Garza) Felan and passed away on December 4, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by his father Joe and his brother, Christopher Felan.
Fidel is survived by his wife, Ludivina Felan of the family home in Lamar, children, Jose Felan, Andy (Melissa) Felan of Lamar and David (Breanna) Felan of Denver, CO, mother Rose Felan and numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane (LeRoy) Vigil, Daniel (Misty) Felan and Ricky (Bessie) Felan all of Lamar, Dora (Jose) Garcia of Pueblo, Norma Armandarez of Kansas and Yasmin (Chris Pearson) of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fidel Felan Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
