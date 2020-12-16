COVID-19 Vaccine Being Administered by PMC and PCDHE per CDC Prioritization
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department now lists 897 cumulative pandemic cases in the county with 38 hospitalizations and 17 deaths as of December 15, 2020. The two age groups most heavily impacted by COVID-19 in Prowers County remains 30-39 and 60-69 years of age with 45 under ten years and 60 at age eighty and up. The county is still listed as Level Red for restrictions.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 18.03%, down from 21.68% last week (goal is <5%) as of 4pm 12/14/2020. We have been calling test results 7 days per week. See graph above! Keep it up Prowers County!
CASES PAST 7 DAYS (12/09/2020-12/15/2020 5pm): 82
- A new business certification plan is being rolled out by the state. More details to follow. Counties meeting certain criteria can apply for this program which will allow certified businesses to open with less restrictions. See more here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/press-release/cdphe-shares-steps-for-counties-interested-insetting-up-business-certification-0
- Prowers County school districts are currently attending in person. Please stay in contact with your school district for the most up to date information. For more specifics check here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
- Vaccine is here! Prowers Medical Center and PCPHE are administering vaccine according to CDPHE and CDC prioritization. It will be a few months before it will be available to the general public. See covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine for more information.
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. We are offering testing 5 days per week. Other testing partnerships such as the mobile unit that has been in town some Sundays, are NOT PCPHE so call the numbers they provide if you have questions. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
Call 719-336-8721 with questions. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time!
