Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending November 29, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
A mid-week storm brought needed moisture to a few areas and improved soil moisture conditions, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Eastern counties received good moisture in areas while others remained extremely dry. Precipitation provided short-term relief to dry conditions, but much more moisture is needed to sustain the winter wheat crop and improve pasture condition. Livestock producers continued to cull herds in response to drought and utilize winter grazing arrangements where available.
Western counties received light moisture in areas, but exceptional drought conditions remained. Cold temperatures and snow were observed in the San Luis Valley last week, but overall conditions were dry.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, 74.6 percent of the state was experiencing extreme to exceptional drought (D3 to D4), up 0.6 percentage point from the prior week.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 5 percent very short, 33 percent short, 53 percent adequate, and 9 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 81 percent average and 19 percent light. Cattle death loss was 92 percent average and 8 percent light.
Note: This report concludes the weekly crop progress report for 2020. Next year’s Colorado weekly report will begin in March 2021.
