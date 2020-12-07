City Sidewalk Repair Underway
Russ Baldwin | Dec 07, 2020 | Comments 0
This past fall, the City of Lamar decided which sidewalks are in most need of repair, mainly through the downtown area. The city council, working with a $50,000 grant for the project, designated a number of sidewalk areas they deemed in need of immediate concern.
These sidewalks are not fronting Main Street, but are located on roads perpendicular to several businesses where pedestrians would walk.
A section of sidewalk just west of the West Beech and Main Streets was repaired recently and city public works crews are currently replacing a section on the south side of West Elm Street, around the corner from Las Brisas Restaurant.
Building Code Inspector, Craig Brooks said that project should take about a week to complete, making use of the warmer weather between now and Friday. Other sidewalk sections include: The Max at Main and East Olive Streets, Davies Hotel, Grandpas, J & N Shoes, the Wilson Building and Vendor’s Gallery.
