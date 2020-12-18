Carmen Chavez-Tarango…June 19, 1950 – December 14, 2020
Mass of Christian Burial for Carmen Chavez-Tarango will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Carmen Chavez Tarango was born in Mexico on June 19, 1950 to Francisco and Angela (Tarango) Chavez. He passed away on December 14, 2020 at the age of 70 at his home in Lamar, Colorado with family by his side.
Carmen is survived by his wife, Merced Chavez Alvidrez; children, Efrain Chavez, Leticia Gonzalez, George Chavez, Saul Chavez, Marisol Mendiola, and Angelica Nunez; 17 grandchildren; 6 siblings; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julieta; and brother, Adolfo.
Carmen Chávez-Tarango
1950-2020
La misa de entierro cristiano para Carmen Chavez-Tarango se llevará a cabo a las 10:00 a.m. el jueves 17 de diciembre de 2020 en la iglesia católica St. Francis de Sales / Our Lady of Guadalupe en Lamar, Colorado. Seguirá el sepelio en el cementerio de Fairmount. El rezo del Rosario comenzará a las 9:30 a.m. El velorio se llevará a cabo el miércoles 16 de diciembre de 2020 a partir de las 3:00 p.m. hasta las 6:00 p.m. en Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel en Lamar, Colorado.
Carmen Chávez Tarango nació en México el 19 de junio de 1950 de Francisco y Ángela (Tarango) Chávez. Falleció el 14 de diciembre de 2020 a la edad de 70 años en su casa en Lamar, Colorado, con su familia a su lado.
A Carmen le sobreviven su esposa, Merced Chávez Alvidrez; los hijos Efraín Chávez, Leticia González, Jorge Chávez, Saúl Chávez, Marisol Mendiola y Angélica Núñez; 17 nietos; 6 hermanos; muchos otros familiares y amigos.
Le precedieron en la muerte sus padres; hija, Julieta; y hermano, Adolfo.
