Birth Announcement: Fleming
Russ Baldwin | Dec 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Sidney and Devan Fleming of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of their daughter, Layla Marie Fleming at 5:17pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Layla weighed six pounds and thirteen ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Asher Michael Lee Fleming. Grandparents: Christina Manly, Kirk Stegman, Christopher Fleming and Rachael Ergla.
