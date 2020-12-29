Birth Announcement: Fleming

Sidney and Devan Fleming of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of their daughter, Layla Marie Fleming at 5:17pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Layla weighed six pounds and thirteen ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Asher Michael Lee Fleming. Grandparents: Christina Manly, Kirk Stegman, Christopher Fleming and Rachael Ergla.

