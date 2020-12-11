Big Nets Go to Work for Play
Russ Baldwin | Dec 11, 2020 | Comments 0
The soccer fields at Lamar High School bordering Yucca Drive recently had some new features added. A series of tall poles running north to south on the east end of the fields has recently been erected.
Assistant Principal and Athletic Director, Chris Medina, told The Prowers Journal they will be used to hold nets to retain any mis-fired soccer balls, not power poles for night lights.
“We’ve been dealing with a lot of soccer balls that eventually wind up in the weeds in the eastern field adjacent to the practice and competition fields,” he explained, adding that it takes time to find the balls and sometimes they’ve been pierced by a multitude of stickers that grow in abundance out there.
“We’ll take down the nets when they aren’t in use, mostly for the summer season,” he said.
