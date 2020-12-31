2020 Year in Review – February
Russ Baldwin | Dec 31, 2020 | Comments 0
Meat Packing Proposal Discussed by Granada Trustees
Granada Trustees voted to approve a letter of intent to supply water and electricity to businessman Curtis Tempel during their February monthly meeting. Tempel, who is proposing a small-scale slaughter, harvest and processing facility in Granada in the vicinity of Camp Amache. Temple explained the operation would be filling a need for the area with the construction of a 15,000 square foot building. “Right now, the only USDA inspected meat packing operation is in Fowler. This would be the first time in about 50 years this would be offered to this region,” he explained. He was accompanied by Clint States who is in charge of the physical construction of the building and project manager, Tanya McSwan.
He added future plans call for an off-site composting operation that could be established on his or his partner’s property. It would provide a place for disposal and be a valued-added product as well. “It could take in Granada’s yard waste, but perhaps Lamar’s as well.” He said it would be expensive to begin because we’re considered a commercial-industrial business so we don’t fall under agricultural guidelines. He said there would be different standards for the compost facility under health and environment.
Tempel, who has a degree in animal science with emphasis on meat plants and teaches agriculture courses at Lamar Community College, said he has past professional experience in livestock packing and offal management. He felt another benefit would fall into jobs creation. “We’ve had some initial discussions and I think we could begin a job training center, maybe a certificate program to start a meat-cutting program or a certified master butcher’s program. It seems like a lot of these Whole Foods are always looking for employees with meat cutting experience and this facility would help with that. I feel like the time is now right for this type of project.”
By Russ Baldwin
New City Administrator Hosted
A public welcoming reception for new Lamar City Administrator, Steve Kil, was held Monday, February 10, 2020, prior to the city council’s meeting. Kil began his official duties on February 3rd of this year, replacing for Administrator, John Sutherland. “I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the people of Lamar and the various departments within the City of Lamar during my first official week,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to getting started on the job, which he says will focus on economic development for the community. “I’ve had a chance to visit with the new PEP executive director, spent quite some time with Pat Mason reviewing the city’s infrastructure and I feel very positive with the type of encouragement I’ve received,” he told the council.
By Russ Baldwin
State Ag Commissioner Guest Speaker at Conservation District Annual
Colorado State Agriculture Commissioner, Kate Greenburg, was guest speaker this past Tuesday, February 18th for the Prowers Conservation District’s annual meeting at the Home Ec Building at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
Greenburg, who is beginning her second year in office, first visited the area this past summer during a meet and greet held at Lamar Community College. “During my first six months, I made it a point to visit as many areas as I could and I still manage to get about as it’s critical that my staff and I can talk one on one so we can understand the problems you may be dealing with and let you know you have representation in Denver,” she told the gathering.
Don McBee, president of the Conservation District presented the Conservationist of the Year Award to former State Ag Commissioner, John Stulp, who accompanied Greenburg to the meeting. Local farmer, Dale Mauch was a co-recipient of the award this year. McBee is also the newest member of the State Conservation Board.
By Russ Baldwin
Lamar is Getting Benched!!
This past October, the Lamar Redevelopment Authority recommended a CDOT Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) be awarded to Daniels Construction in Lamar for an upgrade to facilities along Main Street in Lamar.
The grant is for $500,000 which includes 30 permanent benches, 20 movable benches, 48 trash receptacles, 197 flower pots and one sound system to be used for downtown Lamar events. Residents have noticed the work along the Main Street sidewalk, which is not for any water or electrical needs, but to set a base for the benches which will follow this spring.
By Russ Baldwin
