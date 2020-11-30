Pearl J. Clausen…October 8, 1953 – November 26, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of Life funeral service for longtime Lamar resident, Pearl J. Clausen, will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Veteran’s Section of Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. To allow proper spacing at the church we will have the service livestreamed on our peacockfuneralhome/facebook page.
Visitation for Pearl will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Pearl J. Clausen was born on October 8, 1953 in Lamar to Alejandro Alonzo and Amparo Mary Torrez-Alonzo and departed this life on Thursday November 26, 2020 at the Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs at the age of 67.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and a sister – Maria Jaime.
Pearl J. Clausen is survived by her husband – Ron Clausen of Lamar; 2 sons – Gregory Thomas (Rae) Clausen of Peyton, CO and Geoffrey Alan (Amanda) Clausen of Pueblo West, CO; by one grandson – Atticus Parker Clausen; by five siblings – Delores (Robert) Fernandez of Denver; John Alonzo of Denver; Alex Alonzo of Falcon, CO; Manuel (Eleanor) Alonzo of Colorado Springs; Victor (Kim) Alonzo of Scottsdale, AZ and Carmen (James) Hiner of Pueblo as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the National Jewish Hospital or to the Scleroderma Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Pearl J. Clausen are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
