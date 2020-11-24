Pamela Kay Boley…November 4, 1952 – November 23, 2020
A private family memorial service for current Lamar, Colorado resident, Pamela Kay Boley will be held at a later date. Per Pamela’s wishes cremation will take place.
Pamela was born on November 4, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio to Ralph and Betty (Specht) Miller and passed away on November 23, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Lamar at the age of 68.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Pamela is survived by her children, Scott Elick of Knoxville, TN, Amy Elick-Black of Lancaster, OH, Kevin Boley, Jr. and Michael Boley both of Grand Prairie, TX, Leslie Boley-Dye of Lancaster, OH and Heather Boley-McCallum of Lamar, CO and grandchildren, Jada, Kyle, Cameron, Kayla, Michael, Adriana, Britney, Mackenzie, Emily, Jacob, Jade, Harley and Hayden. She is also survived by numerous other family and friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
