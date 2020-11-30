Off and Running for Toys for Tots 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 30, 2020
Toys and cash donations were accepted this past Friday, November 27th, by volunteers from the Colorado State Patrol and Lamar Port of Entry. Cruisers were parked on property owned by Tri County Ford adjacent to the Walmart parking lot this year between 8am to 4pm.
“Donations were a little slow today, partly because of the pandemic and because Walmart had three sales days in November instead of just the one on the day after Thanksgiving,” explained the CSP volunteers, “so there wasn’t as large a turnout as there had been in past years.”
The pandemic has altered the way in which the annual toy and food drive is being conducted. As she did last year, organizer, Darlene Lopez, is asking that all toy donations be brand new. In past years, volunteers would drive around with their specific list of names and distribute all the collected toys throughout the county on December 24th, but this year, Lopez is considering having the donors come to the pick up point in Lamar at 500 West Beech Street in order to minimize the amount of contact among people. Jason and Amber Herrera still plan to cook and coordinate all the holiday meals to be given out on the 24th as well.
Cash donations will be the best and easiest way to provide for gifts for this year. Lopez said checks should be made out to, ‘Toys for Tots’ and mailed to 7345 U.S. Highway 50, Lamar, CO 81052.
