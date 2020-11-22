Maria Ramona Jaime…November 28, 1942 – November 1, 2020
A mass of Christian burial for former Wiley, Colorado resident currently of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Maria Ramona Jaime will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Maria will be held from 1:00PM until 5:00PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Maria was born on November 28, 1942 at Lamar, Colorado to Alejandro and Amparo Mary (Torrez) Alonzo and passed away on November 21, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Ft. Collins, Colorado at the age of 77.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian A. Jaime, granddaughter, Alejandra Jaime, her parents Alejandro and Amparo Alonzo and son-in-law Charlie Medina.
Maria is survived by her children, Gilbert (Amy) Jaime of Colorado Springs, CO, Lisa (Charles) Robles of Ft. Collins, CO, Stephanie Jaime of Denver, CO and Jessica Jaime of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Adam, Joshua, Amy Renee, Chas, Anthony, Gabrielle and Kaelie; and great-grandchildren, Adyn, Josiah, Aubrey, Gabriel, Titan, Kaileen, Jackson and Jiraiya. She is also survived by her siblings, Dolores (Robert) Fernandez, John Alonzo, Alex Alonzo, Manuel (Eleanor) Alonzo, Pearl (Ron) Clausen, Victor (Kim) Alonzo and Carmen (James) Hiner. Sister-in-laws: Ramona Herrera, Esperanza (Hope) Jaime, Mary Jaime as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Maria will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
