Luis Juarez…August 25, 1935 – November 27, 2020
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Family Mass of Christian Burial for Luis Juarez will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, CO. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Rosary will be held prior to Mass at 9:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Luis Juarez-Arreguin was born on August 25, 1935 to Juan Juarez Giron and Estanislada Arreguin Cervantes in Palo Alto, Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato, Mexico. He passed away on November 27, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 85.
Luis is survived by sons, Jesse (Jackie) Juarez of Canon City, CO, Jasinto (Pamela) Juarez of Indiana, Jose Luis Juarez of Canon City, CO, Manuel (Estela) Juarez of Holly, CO, Adolfo (Helen) Juarez of Granada, CO; three daughters, Irene (Ramon) Molina of Holly, CO, Olivia (Andres) Ramos of Holly, CO, Teresa (Candelario) Chaparro of Holly, CO; daughter-in-law, Margarita Juarez of McClave, CO; 34 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, 4 sisters and 2 brothers ; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan Juarez Giron and Estanislada Arreguin Cervantes; wife, Marciana Giron-Juarez; and son, Andres Juarez.
Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052.
To leave online condolences or to watch the services live-streamed, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
