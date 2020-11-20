Livestock Slaughter October 2020
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS:
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 5.09 billion pounds in October, up slightly from the 5.07 billion pounds produced in October 2019.
Beef production, at 2.47 billion pounds, was 1 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.95 million head, down 1 percent from October 2019. The average live weight was up 25 pounds from the previous year, at 1,385 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.3 million pounds, 24 percent below October a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 37,100 head, down 33 percent from October 2019. The average live weight was up 28 pounds from last year, at 250 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.60 billion pounds, down slightly from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 12.0 million head, down 2 percent from October 2019. The average live weight was up 6 pounds from the previous year, at 291 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.6 million pounds, was down 17 percent from October 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 182,300 head, 11 percent below last year. The average live weight was 116 pounds, down 8 pounds from October a year ago.
January to October 2020 commercial red meat production was 46.1 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down slightly from last year, veal was down 13 percent, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8 percent.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
