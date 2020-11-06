Larry J. Pearson…August 27, 1937 – November 5, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 06, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Larry Jo Pearson, will be held at a later date.
Per Larry’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Larry was born on August 27, 1937 in Clyde, KS to Joe and Edna McAdams-Pearson and departed this life on Thursday November 5, 2020 at his home North of Lamar at the age of 83.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife – Dixie Jo Pearson; and by one brother – Stanley Pearson.
Larry is survived by four children – Saralynn Jara and Chris Jara of Lamar; Marc (Paula) Pearson of Guymon, OK; Renee Murdock of Pueblo, CO; and Jill (Matthew) Johnson of Brighton, CO; by 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and by one brother – Daniel (Jeanette) Pearson of Bartlesville, OK as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
