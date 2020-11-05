Lamar Family Honored by State for Adoption Month
Russ Baldwin | Nov 05, 2020 | Comments 0
In celebration of National Adoption Month and to encourage more Coloradans to adopt from foster care, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) will recognize five adoptive families from across the state in a virtual celebration on Nov. 7. One of the five families being honored lives in Lamar.
Bill and Leilanie Kisamore, Lamar
Bill and Leilanie became certified kinship foster parents in 2015 when their two grandsons needed a safe place to live. At the time, they were the only certified foster family in Prowers county. Over the last five years, they have continued to open their home to children in foster care. Bill and Leilanie have a full house with six kids all age 10 or younger, including their two grandsons, two siblings in foster care and the two children, Chloe and Weston, whom they adopted in 2018. Their days start early with school, work, appointments and lots of extracurricular activities in this busy and active family. With more than 30 years of parenting experience, Bill and Leilanie have also become mentors to many of the biological parents of the children they have fostered as well as to other kinship and foster families in their small, close-knit community.
Adoption from foster care in Colorado
Since January 2020, 525 Colorado children and youth in foster care have been adopted, and there are currently 408 kids who are waiting for a family. Most children and youth who are adopted from the foster care system are adopted by their foster parents.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Events • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: