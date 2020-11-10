Lamar Community College COVID-19 Response Update
Russ Baldwin | Nov 10, 2020 | Comments 0
(Lamar, COLO.) – On November 9th, LCC’s COVID-19 Response Team met with Prowers County Public Health and Environments (PCPHE) to review cases at LCC. Because 2 or more positive cases within a 14-day period is considered an outbreak and because LCC has had several outbreaks among cohort groups, we received advice that LCC is considered an outbreak location.
In accordance with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE), PCPHE is working to contact all students and staff members who have been in direct contact with these individuals and providing guidance on next steps. Affected individuals have been advised to quarantine or isolate.
In response, we have made the decision, in consultation with PCPHE, to:
1.Move to remote instruction and pause in-person classes, activities, and events for 14 days effective 1:00pm Tuesday, 11/10/2020.
2.Continue scheduled and new remote learning, teaching, events, and activities during this time.
3.Ask career and technical programs to submit plans for course completion. These plans may include limited in-person activities during the 14-day period and/or in-person activities during or after Thanksgiving break. Instructors will communicate plans with students.
4.Activate “essential personnel” staffing for 14 days, effective 5:00pm Tuesday, 11/10/2020.
5.Advise all residence hall students not in quarantine or isolation to consider going home and continue classes remotely during this time period.
6.Work with PCPHE to monitor all residence hall students in quarantine or isolation to determine when they can safely go home and/or resume classes.
7.Ask students and employees to report daily on #CampusClear during this time period so we can continue to monitor potential spread of the virus.
The goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our region and reduce the number of people infected. The college will continue to be open and operational during this 14-day pause, but classes and activities will be conducted remotely.
Our top priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members and we will continue to keep you updated on case status at LCC. We encourage everyone to remain calm, aware, and mindful of all that is happening and please be empathic and respectful to all those affected. Thank you all for your continued work to keep the LCC campus, our students, and our employees safe.
We will continue to monitor this situation and determine if additional steps need to be taken. Students and employees must continue to monitor their symptoms and please immediately report any symptoms that could possibly be related to COVID-19 on #CampusClear and to Prowers County Public Health and Environments (PCPHE) or your own local public health if you’re in a different county.
Students and employees should expect follow up communications from LCC today. For more information: https://lamarcc.edu/coronavirus-information/.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • College • COVID-19 • Education • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
