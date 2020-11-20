Granada Police Department Makes Good Use of Donated Vehicles
Russ Baldwin | Nov 20, 2020 | Comments 0
The Granada Police Department received a donation of two 2011 Chevrolet Caprice patrol cars from the City of Loveland this past September. The donation also included two mobile data terminals which have been in use since their arrival.
The Granada Department also received a 2012 Chevrolet Impala from the Bent County Sheriff’s Office and letters of thanks were sent to the Bent County Commissioners as well as Bent County Sheriff David Encinias for the donations, plus the Loveland City Council and Loveland Police Department.
A huge ‘thank you’ is also sent to Colin Elstob of the Granada Department for being instrumental in getting the ball rolling for the donations to Granada.
