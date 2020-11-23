Governor Jared Polis Announces Local Appointments to Boards and Commissions
State Emergency and Medical Trauma Services Advisory Council
The Council advises the Department of Public Health and Environment on matters relating to emergency medical and trauma services programs. The Council’s duties include developing curricula for the training of emergency medical personnel, establishing requirements for ambulance vehicles and services, and determining the eligibility of facilities to receive trauma center designation.
for terms expiring July 1, 2022:
Ryan Jeffrey Cook of Lamar, Colorado, to serve as an officer or crew member of a volunteer organization who provides prehospital care, appointed;
Division of Youth Services Community Boards
Community boards are created to promote transparency and community involvement in division facilities with each region (Northeast, Southern, Central and Western); provide opportunities for youths to build positive relationships with adult role models; and promote involvement in the community. Each community board must include six members with a diverse array of experience and perspective related to incarcerated youths.
for terms expiring November 1, 2023:
Lanie Meyers-Mireles of Lamar, Colorado to serve as an individual with an array of experiences with incarcerated youths, appointed.
