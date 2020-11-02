Gary Bauer…January 10, 1945 – October 30, 2020
There will be no public services for lifelong Lamar resident, Gary D. Bauer. Per Gary’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Gary was born on January 10, 1945 at Lamar, Colorado to John and Leta (Dashner) Bauer and passed away on October 30, 2020 at the Center at Centennial in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 75.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Johnny Bauer.
Gary is survived by his children, Kelli Bauer of Lamar, Stephanie (Penny) Bauer of UT and Doug (Holli) Bauer of WY, several grandchildren and numerous other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
