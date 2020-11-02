Floyd Clark…July 3, 1929 – November 2, 2020
Due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak a memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Floyd Clark will be held at a later date.
Floyd was born on July 3, 1929 at Lamar, Colorado to Herbert R. and Ethel Goldie (Riley) Clark and passed away on November 2, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Burns, his parents and siblings, Donald H. Clark and Arline Thomas.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Betty Clark of the family home in Lamar, son-in-law, Thomas “Nick” Burns of Carlsbad, NM, grandsons Jason Burns and Scott (Lia) Burns, granddaughter, Tasha Burns and great-grandchildren, Alex and Austin. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church Building Fund and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
