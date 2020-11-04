COVID-19 Update from Prowers County Public Health & Environment
Russ Baldwin | Nov 04, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County has registered 223 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, November 3rd, 2020, according to PCPH&E. There have been 12 hospitalizations and 11 deaths associated with the pandemic.
The county’s Positivity rate is at 17.01%, up from 11.63 the week prior. The goal is a minimum of 5%. 389 tests were conducted between October 25th and November 2nd. There are four outbreaks at this time which are listed below and two current hospitalizations. Eighty-five cases were recognized between October 20th and November 2nd. At least thirty cases have been identified in two age groups, 40-49 and eighty and older.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now using a color code to differentiate among the various health safety levels with Protect Our Neighbors as green; Safer at Home falls under three categories; blue=cautious, yellow=concern and orange=high risk. These three categories are listed as Safer at Home and red indicates the highest level of caution under Stay at Home. All translate to safety procedures for limiting the size of public social groupings.
NEWS
- If you were at Grace Fellowship Church held at the Brew Unto Others coffee shop on Sunday 10/25/2020 you were exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine through November 8, 2020. Please call us for more information and testing.
- There is an outbreak associated with Lamar Christian Church. If you attended the Women’s retreat on Saturday 10/24/2020 you were exposed to COVID-19 and should quarantine through November 7, 2020. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases associated with an event. There is at least one case in someone living in another jurisdiction and there are 2 confirmed cases in those living in Prowers and Kiowa Counties. This number is likely to change as test results come in and further investigation is done.
- There is an outbreak at Lamar Estates nursing home in Lamar. This has been devastating and the numbers of residents and staff positives continues to evolve. There have now been 10 deaths associated with this outbreak. The CDC and CDPHE determine whether the person died of, or with, COVID-19. We are required to report deaths in COVID-19 positive patients. PCPHE does not determine the end decision on cause of death.
- Our Facebook page continues to be down due to the actions of some people attacking others. It is an information source that will resume in the next few weeks if people can be more civil. We have been asked if we can turn off comments and we are unable to do so on a page.
- There are quarantines and positive results at multiple schools in the county. We follow the school outbreak guidance that can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/casesand-outbreaks-child-care-schools\
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. The final drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday November 14 from 10am to 3pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do!
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. We are still working to find an alternate lab who can guarantee quicker turnaround time on our free tests.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home! The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-yousick/isolation-and-quarantine
Use this link for school related Covid guidelines:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/cases-and-outbreaks-child-care-schools
Filed Under: County • Environment • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: