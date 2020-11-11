COVID-19 Cases Rise to 312 in Prowers County, Now Rated at Level Orange-High Risk
Russ Baldwin | Nov 11, 2020 | Comments 0
The majority of cases in the county are in the 40 to 79 years age range.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 18.77%, up from 17.01% last week (goal is <5%) as of 4pm 11/09/2020. We have added testing days. The state lab is overwhelmed with demand and that has increased the turnaround time. We are changing over to Curative oral testing in the next week or so and they have a guarantee that should keep turnaround to 3 days or less.
CASES PAST 7 DAYS (11/4-this morning): 89
**CURRENT HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2 locally. The hospitalization number (14) reflects those who have been hospitalized for at least 24 hours. This number is tough to track due to transfers and some people being hospitalized after their isolation period is over.
CURRENT OUTBREAKS: Go to covid19.colorado.gov. Moving forward the state is prioritizing high risk groups and settings. We will post the update when the guidance is final. PCPHE will announce any outbreaks that put the public at risk.
- We are going to LEVEL ORANGE as of Friday 11/13/2020 at 8am. This limits capacities to 25% for most businesses and places lower capacities on events, such as 75 people for football events, etc. Middle and high school students are encouraged to do remote or hybrid learning at this level. Please stay in contact with your school district for the most up to date information. For more specifics check here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
- Lamar Community College has gone to remote learning for 2 weeks. Please check their website for further information as the situation evolves •
- Governor Polis and State Epidemiologist Dr Rachel Herlihy are asking 3 things of all Coloradans:
- Interact with only those in your household – This means all Coloradans need to do their best to avoid any social interactions with friends and family outside of their homes throughout the month of November.
- Keep your distance – Just because an individual is wearing a mask doesn’t mean they aren’t at risk if they are interacting with others in close proximity. Coloradans have to do a better job of staying six or more feet away from others.
- Wear a Mask – The numbers are clear. If an individual wears a mask, they have a much lower risk of getting or transmitting the virus.
- The threshold for Stay at Home is 350 cases/100,000. Our rates have been hovering in the upper 800s! PLEASE do what you can to prevent us from having to return to Stay at Home!
There are quarantines and positive results at multiple schools in the county. We follow the school outbreak guidance that can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/casesand-outbreaks-child-care-schools\
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. The final drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday November 14 from 10am to 3pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do! Bring your mask.
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home! The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-yousick/isolation-and-quarantine
- We are so grateful for our Veterans! Thank you for your service as you are honored on this Veterans Day!
- We would like to send a HUGE shout out to High Plains CHC for adding a testing day this week! Thank you also to Prowers Medical Center for maxing out their testing capacity this week. They donate their staff time so that we can offer free testing to our community and these partnerships are how we will make it through!
With the increase in cases in the past couple of weeks, we now have 2-3 business day turnaround for general question call returns 336-8721. We are prioritizing test result notifications and case investigations at this time. You can check https://covid19.colorado.gov for information or email pcphdirector@prowerscounty.net with any business/event plans or questions. We appreciate your patience in this busy and trying time.
Baca County has listed 40 cases, Bent County has 29 with nine in Kiowa County. Kit Carson County has 191 cases and three deaths, Las Animas County has 101 cases and Otero County has listed 229 cases and six deaths.
