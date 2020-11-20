COVID-19 Cases Move Prowers to Level Red (Severe Risk)
Russ Baldwin | Nov 20, 2020 | Comments 0
There have been 124 new pandemic cases in Prowers County since November 11th prompting the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move the risk factor for Covid from orange to red. Prowers County is one of five with the new designation this week due to the climb in COVID-19 cases.
The Prowers County Public Health & Environment Department issued a press release stating that at 5 p.m. Sunday, the county will move to the new restrictions because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The PCPHE states Prowers now has 436 cases with 15 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
The three age groups which are impacted with the greatest Covid numbers remains those between the ages of 40 to 70 years.
Two persons are currently hospitalized while the 15 number indicates patients who have been hospitalized for at least 24 hours. The county health department explained this figure will fluctuate due to transfers to other facilities and some who have been hospitalized after their isolation period has ended.
TESTS
Positivity rate is 23.56%, up from 18.77% last week (goal is <5%) as of 4pm 11/17/2020. We have added testing days. The state lab is overwhelmed with demand and that has increased the turnaround time. We are changing over to Curative oral testing in the next week or so and they have a guarantee that should keep turnaround to 3 days or less. We have been awaiting a login for their system. These will continue to be free!
- We are going to LEVEL RED as of Sunday 11/22/2020 at 5pm. What does that mean?
Level Red: • High Risk Population: Stay at Home and Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
- Personal Gathering size: none
- Childcare: open
- P-12 schools: P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate; Middle school in-person, hybrid, or remote suggested; High school hybrid or remote suggested
- Higher Education: Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary;• Places of Worship & Life Rites and Indoor unseated functions:
- Places of Worship & Life Rites Indoor seated functions: 25%, 50 person cap; • Places of Worship & Life Rites Outdoors: 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
- Restaurants: Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open air with only groups of own household is open
- Last Call: 8 p.m. (on premise)
- Non-Critical Manufacturing: 25%, 50
- Offices: 10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged
- Bars: ClosedGyms/Fitness: 10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required
- Group sports/camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Critical/Non-Critical Retail: 50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged
- Personal Services: 25%, 25
- Limited Healthcare Settings: 25%, 25
- Indoor unseated events: Closed
- Indoor seated events and entertainment: Closed
- Outdoor unseated events and entertainment: 25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups
- Outdoor seated events and entertainment: 25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing
- Outdoor guided services and entertainment: 25%, 10
- Please stay in contact with your school district for the most up to date information. For more specifics check here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: