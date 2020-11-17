Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending Nov. 15, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Fall harvest was virtually complete by week’s end, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Harvest of corn for grain, sorghum, and sunflowers were ahead of last year and the average.
In northeastern counties, producers wrapped up harvest and fall fieldwork was nearly finished. A county report noted winter wheat emergence continued to struggle in areas due to dry conditions and high winds. High winds last week notably caused soil to blow. Pasture condition continued to deteriorate due to drought. Livestock producers were considering further herd reductions.
East central counties also experienced high winds and blowing soil last week, detrimental to winter wheat and pastures without good cover. Harvest was essentially complete. A county report noted some corn in the district was abandoned due to drought and wheat emergence remained inconsistent.
In southwestern counties, corn harvest continued to advance. Most snow was limited to the high country. Conditions in the San Luis Valley remained very dry. A county report noted livestock producers were providing supplemental feed due to a lack of native grass in pastures.
Southeastern counties received very light moisture last week, but conditions remained extremely dry.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 12 percent very short, 28 percent short, 55 percent adequate, and 5 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 81 percent average and 19 percent light. Cattle death loss was 86 percent average and 14 percent light.
