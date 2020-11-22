Cattle on Feed Report, Week of November 16, 2020
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,120,000 head as of November 1, 2020, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The latest inventory was 1 percent above last month and 5 percent above the November 1, 2019 inventory.
Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 160,000 head of fed cattle during October 2020. This was down 6 percent from last month’s marketings, but 3 percent above the October 2019 marketings. An estimated 175,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during October 2020, down 29 percent from the previous month’s placements and 27 percent below the October 2019 placements.
Of the number placed in October, 20 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 17 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 20 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 23 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 20 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for October, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on November 1, 2020. The inventory was 1 percent above November 1, 2019. This is the highest November 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during October totaled 2.19 million head, 11 percent below 2019. Net placements were 2.13 million head. During October, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 570,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 495,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 465,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 387,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 185,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head.
Marketings of fed cattle during October totaled 1.87 million head, slightly below 2019. Other disappearance totaled 63,000 head during October, 7 percent above 2019.
For a full copy of the November 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
