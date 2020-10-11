Robert Connie Smith…May 8, 1928 – October 8, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2020 | Comments 0
Robert Connie Smith, known to most as Bob, passed away on October 8, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 92. Bob was born May 8, 1928 at Caddoa, Colorado to George H. and Nora E. Smith. He was the youngest of nine children.
Bob is survived by his children, Roxana (Freddie) Darnell of Las Animas, Colorado, Connie (Richard) Harris of Las Animas, Colorado, Anita Kuhn of Cheraw, Colorado, Sherri Kerr of Lamar, Colorado, Crystal (John) Martinez of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lori (Brian) Palmer of Pueblo West, Colorado, Bret (Buffy) Smith of Hasty, Colorado, Tammy (Marvin) Ingraham of Salado, Texas, Shannon Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brian Smith of Vilas, Colorado, Julie (Joe) Thomas of Las Animas, Colorado, and Will (Caby) Smith of Las Animas, Colorado; 32 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, George, LeRoy, Mahlon, and Howard; four sisters, Helen, Gladys, Marie, and Beulah; two sons, Robert (Bobby) Smith and Howard Arthur Smith; son-in-law, Vern Kuhn; daughter-in-law, Kristi Smith; grandchildren, Dalton Kerr, Mahlon Smith, Jovie Kuhn Butler, Tracy Ingraham; and one great grandchild, Chelsea Dickinson.
Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Monday, October 12, 2020 with Rev. Henry Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church and/or Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: