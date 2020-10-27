Ralph Hernandez…April 12, 1962 – October 25, 2020
A private family funeral service for Lamar, Colorado resident, Ralph Hernandez will be held at Victory Life Church, 108 W. Oak Street, Lamar, Colorado. Services will be live-streamed for those who are not able to attend and would like to be a part of giving Ralph the send-off he deserves. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado where friends and family are invited to pay their final respects. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. Masks and social distancing are required at all services.
Ralph Hernandez, 58 left this life peacefully on October 25, 2020 with family by his side. He is now reunited with his parents, Pascual and Vera Hernandez, his sister, Judy Hernandez, his wife Doris Hughes-Hernandez, and son, Marc Hughes.
Born on April 12, 1962 in Lamar just like his dad, Ralph lived most of his life here in town. He could always be found driving his truck around and visiting friends. The amount of people who loved him shows just how many people he made smile with his funny jokes and witty humor. While Ralph was a self-employed handyman and professional prankster, he also spent time as a volunteer EMT and firefighter, as well as a dispatcher for the Lamar Police Department.
Ralph loved burgers from BJ’s but not as much as he loved football, always rooting for his beloved Broncos. Not only that, Ralph played football in high school for the Lamar Savages as #75. Even after graduating in the 70s he supported the team, as he was often found with his wife, Doris cheering on their son, Pascual F. Hernandez.
But what Ralph loved most of all was his family. He loved his daughters, Felicity Jones and Memri Lopez and loved his sons, Marc and Pascual just as much. Ralph had three grandchildren and if you didn’t know, well then he had to tell you right there and then what their names were and how proud he was of them. Ashton Lopez, Alijah Lopez, and Alyssa Quinones loved their grandpa and will miss him dearly.
You may not know this, but Ralph had a habit of sneaking sweet candy to his kids and grandkids with a wink and smile. His love language was giving, and he gave so much to so many. The memory of Ralph will never fade as he always left an imprint on everyone he met.
Ralph is survived by seven siblings, Gloria (Don) Smith of Selah, Washington, Janet Hernandez, Mary Jo Hernandez of Pueblo, Colorado Mike (Jaunita) Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado, Pauline (Robert) Alvarado of Pueblo, Colorado, Anthony Hernandez of Lakewood, Colorado, and Annette (Darin) Deen of Springfield, Colorado; three children, Memri, Felicity and Pascual; three grandchildren, Ashton, Alijah and Alyssa; two daughters-in-law, April and Lacy; two step-grandchildren, Daniel and Nyk; several aunts, uncles and cousins; girlfriend, Kim Caddick and a myriad of other family and friends. Lamar will be less without him but he will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightRA.org.
We love you, Ralph. Your infectious smile and laugh will remind us of how much life is worth living in the moment for so many years to come. May you have eternal rest and peace.
