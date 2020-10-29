Lucy Rose Fowler…February 16, 1925 – October 28, 2020
A graveside funeral service for longtime Wiley resident, Lucy R. Fowler will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado with Pastor Douglas Sanford of the Valley Baptist Church officiating.
Visitation for Lucy will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar.
Lucy was born on February 16, 1925 in Lamar to Lee Sherer and Jenny Minder-Sherer and departed this life on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the Lamar Estates Nursing Home in Lamar at the age of 95.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband Don Fowler; by two brothers – John and Albert Sherer; and by three sisters – Irene Eddleman, Vera Johnson, and Ann Crow.
Lucy is survived by five children – Lee Fowler (Linda Doyle) of Wiley; John Fowler of Wiley; Charles Fowler of Pleasant Heights, CO; Linda (Jerry) Gilbreath of Aldrich, MO; and Frank (Amy) Fowler of Buckley, IL; by five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one sister – Betty Bertalotto of Mexico; as well as by numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
