Kenneth (Kenny) Howard Bolser…March 14, 1979 – September 28, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Oct 05, 2020 | Comments 0
Kenneth (Kenny) Howard Bolser peacefully passed away on September 28, 2020 at Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. He was born March 14, 1974 to Robert and Judy (Beeson) Bolser in Lamar, Colorado.
When Kenny was 10, his father passed away. Within two years, his mother became seriously ill and had to be permanently hospitalized. Kenny had become best friends with a neighbor boy, and when Kenny’s need for a home became known to the boy’s parents, they agreed to undergo the process to become his foster parents. Thus at age 12, he joined the family of Susan Crites, Caro Hedge, Sterling and Damaris LaLoge, and, years later, Mike Wright.
In addition to the family support, he formed strong friendships that endured through the years even as he and other friends left their hometown. He was an early adopter of the personal computer and this passion led to an Associate’s Degree and an IT and AutoCAD drafting career. His hobbies included woodworking, programming, computer and board games, Dungeons & Dragons, helping people, hiking and being an involved father. He was loyal and confident, with a memorable sense of humor and a ready smile.
He will be missed by his two sons, Robert Bolser and Patrick Bolser and their mother Melissa Bilobran, as well as his foster family and all the other people down through the years who learned from him, laughed with him and loved him.
He will rest in Lakeside Cemetery in Loveland, Colorado.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: